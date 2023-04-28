Enjoy some Cake by the Lake this Bank Holiday Monday at Pop Up Cafe in Milton Keynes

Enjoy some ‘Cake by the Lake’ this Bank Holiday Monday at a pop up café at Caldecotte Lake in Milton Keynes.

The cafe, located at the Watersports Centre on Caldecotte Lake South, offering hot and cold drinks, sandwiches and cakes and will be open for one day only on Monday.

The ‘Cake by the Lake’ café will be open from 10.30am to 4.30pm with a chance to enjoy a walk or cycle around the lake, go wildlife spotting or just relax on the patio area at the centre and enjoy the view of the lake.

For those feeling active there’s an outdoor gym trail around the south part of the lake.

The centre is accessible and nearby free parking is available.

All funds raised help to fund the Milton Keynes Rowing Club to offer training and opportunities within the sport. To find out more about the club visit

For enquiries about the ‘Cake by the Lake’ email [email protected] or via Facebook ‘Milton Keynes Rowing Club’.

For information about Caldecotte Lake and facilities, visit the Parks Trust website here

> Gluten free and vegan options are available. With hot drinks, oat milk is available as an alternative to semi/skimmed milk.

