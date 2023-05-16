News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision
Sky customers report internet and mobile outage
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets

Enjoy the tastiest food in town at free street food event in Milton Keynes park

There’s an impressive line-up of vendors

By Sally Murrer
Published 16th May 2023, 13:03 BST- 2 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 13:03 BST

MK’s tastiest vendors are to gather for a free street food event in a local park.

‘Linford Eats’ will take place on Thursday June 1 between 5pm and 8pm at Great Linford Manor Park.

Organised by The Parks Trust, the event is suitable for all ages and well-behaved dogs on leads are welcome. There will even be live music from as local band to add to the entertainment.

An array of tasty food will be on offerAn array of tasty food will be on offer
An array of tasty food will be on offer
Most Popular

No booking is required so just turn up and have some fun!

Please park in the Memorial Hall car park, additional overflow parking will be available off marsh drive.

The line-up of vendors includes:

Churro Boyz

Fung's Kitchen

Howe and Co Fish and Chips

Wilson's Street Food

Plant Bass'd

Jacks smoke shack

Hyderabadi Dhaba

Scandilicious

Hey Spud Ltd

Bucks Star Beer

The Willen Ice Cream Company

Stanley’s Treats

Fuuudge

SAY

The Coffee Boutique (serving cakes only)

Really Awesome Coffee

A spokesman for The Parks Trust said: “No booking is required so just turn up and have some fun. Please park in the Memorial Hall car park or additional overflow parking will be available off Marsh Drive.

“We’re happy to accept applications from local food vendors. If you’d like to attend, please get in touch with m,..”

Meanwhile, The Parks Trust is urging people to get outside and enjoy local parks this week, as part of Mental Health Awareness Week.

A spokesman said: “Getting outdoors can have a positive impact on your mental well-being. The theme for this year is anxiety. Mental Health Foundation provides lots of great tips on ways to reduce anxiety which include exercise and spending time in nature.”

Related topics:Milton Keynes