Enjoy the tastiest food in town at free street food event in Milton Keynes park
There’s an impressive line-up of vendors
MK’s tastiest vendors are to gather for a free street food event in a local park.
‘Linford Eats’ will take place on Thursday June 1 between 5pm and 8pm at Great Linford Manor Park.
Organised by The Parks Trust, the event is suitable for all ages and well-behaved dogs on leads are welcome. There will even be live music from as local band to add to the entertainment.
No booking is required so just turn up and have some fun!
Please park in the Memorial Hall car park, additional overflow parking will be available off marsh drive.
The line-up of vendors includes:
Churro Boyz
Fung's Kitchen
Howe and Co Fish and Chips
Wilson's Street Food
Plant Bass'd
Jacks smoke shack
Hyderabadi Dhaba
Scandilicious
Hey Spud Ltd
Bucks Star Beer
The Willen Ice Cream Company
Stanley’s Treats
Fuuudge
SAY
The Coffee Boutique (serving cakes only)
Really Awesome Coffee
"We're happy to accept applications from local food vendors. If you'd like to attend, please get in touch with m,.."
“We’re happy to accept applications from local food vendors. If you’d like to attend, please get in touch with m,..”
Meanwhile, The Parks Trust is urging people to get outside and enjoy local parks this week, as part of Mental Health Awareness Week.
A spokesman said: “Getting outdoors can have a positive impact on your mental well-being. The theme for this year is anxiety. Mental Health Foundation provides lots of great tips on ways to reduce anxiety which include exercise and spending time in nature.”