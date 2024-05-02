Enormous house with 10 bedrooms and 10 bathroom on the market for less than £1m in Milton Keynes

A Taylor spokesperson said: “Having been finished to a high specification throughout by the current owner, this property has been adapted to an eight bedroom, eight bathroom house of multiple occupancy, which also comprises of two separate ground floor one bedroom apartments.“Each ground floor apartment has access to its own private outside space, and has its own kitchen and bathroom. Also on the ground floor is the main communal kitchen.“On the first floor, there are a further four double bedrooms, each with their own en suite shower room. The top floor has the final two bedrooms with en suite shower rooms.”There are a number of tenants that have been staying in this property for more than two years, say Taylors.