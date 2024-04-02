Enter prize draw at Gravity Active in Milton Keynes to win family pass for four​​​​​​​

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Do you think you could tackle some of the challenges taken on by contestants in the popular BBC TV programme Gladiators?

Following the huge success of the show, with more than four million viewers tuning in to watch the final at the weekend, active entertainment hub, Gravity Active in Milton Keynes, is poised and ready to fill the Gladiator shaped hole in viewers’ lives.

Visitors to Gravity Active can take part in some of the Gladiator challenges they’ve watched on screen, including scaling climbing walls, and testing their agility on the ultimate wipe-out, before climbing, balancing, bouncing and swinging across the ultimate obstacle course and taking on “The Wall”.

What’s more, Gravity Active Milton Keynes is offering one family pass for up to four people in an easy to enter competition. To enter children must come up with their own Gladiator name and special skill and they’ll be entered into the prize draw. The winner will be revealed on June 1.

Harvey Jenkinson, co-founder and chief executive of Gravity, said: “At Gravity Active, we're thrilled to bring the adrenaline-pumping excitement of the Gladiator challenges to life. With the tremendous success of the Gladiators reboot, we recognise the demand for thrilling, active entertainment experiences.

"Visitors can expect to immerse themselves in the action-packed world they've seen on screen, conquering obstacles, scaling walls, and unleashing their inner Gladiator. We're excited to offer families the chance to join in the fun with our exclusive prize draw, encouraging children to unleash their creativity and embrace their inner warriors.”