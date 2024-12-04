Enterprising Milton Keynes man sets up his own unique business - picking up other people's dog poo

An animal-loving dad has launched his own genius business doing the job that everyone hates to do.

Enterprising Ben Hughes has set up a service called ‘Pidge's Poop Scoop’, charging customers to visit their gardens and pick up all their dogs’ poop in one foul swoop.

He charges as little as £10 a time to leave a garden sparking clean, or people can save money by booking him for a tailored service on a regular basis.

"The idea came to me at 3am one morning and the more I considered it, the more I realised it could be a success,” said Ben, who lives in Hanslope.

"When I first told my family and friends about it, they laughed and didn’t take me seriously. But then they thought about it and admitted it’s actually a really good idea.

"There are people out there who hate picking up poo so much that they would willingly pay someone to keep their garden clear. Or there are other people who are physically unable to do it and need someone like me… “

Ben checked online and found there was nobody else offering such a service, so went ahead and designed his own professional Pidge’s Poop Scoop website and Facebook page.

It states: “Are you struggling to keep your garden clear of poop bombs? Do not have the time? Physically find it a difficult task? Get in touch today and we can help keep your lawn poop free!”

Ben, who named the business after one of his own rescue dogs, invested in a professional long-handled poop scoop, specialist sealed buckets, gallons of disinfectant and a van.

He carefully disinfects all his equipment between gardens so as not to spread disease and pays to dispose of the waste at a specialist site.

He admits it’s not the most savoury job in the world but says the smell does not bother him.

"It’s just something that has to be done...I think it helps that I’m a dog lover myself. My career so far has been working with young offenders so this is a real change of direction. But I’m determined to make it a success.”

Ben’s services cover the whole of Milton Keynes and surrounding areas. You can book him here.