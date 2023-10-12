News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
Rain to batter UK as cold snap arrives - including first frost
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Captain Tom: daughter Hannah 'admits family kept money from his books'
The farm is set in beautiful countrysideThe farm is set in beautiful countryside
The farm is set in beautiful countryside

Entire 900 acre farm goes up for sale in Milton Keynes

It comes complete with a listed farmhouse, buildings, arable land, pasture land and woodland
By Sally Murrer
Published 12th Oct 2023, 16:57 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 16:58 BST

An entire farm complete with a farmhouse and 900 acres of land is up for sale in a sought-after village in Milton Keynes.

Church Farm, named because it is right next to a church, lies on the edge of Stoke Goldington, close to Newport Pagnell.

It comprises a listed five bedroom farmhouse, modern and traditional farm buildings, arable land, pasture land and even woodland.

The farm can be bought as a whole for £10.7m or it can be split into nine lots, say the agents, Bidwells of Cambridge.

The farmhouse itself is Grade ll Listed and formerly a Manor House, with the east wing dating back to the 16th Century and newer additions in the 17th and 18th centuries.

On the ground floor is a large kitchen, dining room with exposed beams, living room and drawing rooms, both with fireplaces and an adjoining annexe with a bedroom, living room and bathroom. On the first floor are five bedrooms and a family bathroom. The second-floor attic offers potential for further accommodation, subject to planning and listed building consents).

The property is set in mature gardens and has wonderful views over the surrounding countryside, say Bidwells.

The traditional buildings are mainly set in a courtyard and offer development opportunities (subject to planning), say the agents.

And the modern buildings offer storage space for 5,000 tonnes of crop and general purpose use.

The farmland is classified as Grade 2 and Grade 3 on the DEFRA published Agricultural Land Classification of England and Wales, with arable land extending to 661.59 acres and permanent pasture land totaling 75.59 acres.

The farmhouse is Grade II listed

1. Entire farm for sale in MK

The farmhouse is Grade II listed Photo: Bidwells

Photo Sales
A view of all the farm buildings, including the historic house

2. Entire farm for sale in MK

A view of all the farm buildings, including the historic house Photo: Bidwells

Photo Sales
A view of the acres of land

3. Entire farm for sale in MK

A view of the acres of land Photo: Bidwells

Photo Sales
This courtyard of traditional buildings could be suitable for redevelopment, subject to consents, say Bidwells

4. Entire farm for sale in MK

This courtyard of traditional buildings could be suitable for redevelopment, subject to consents, say Bidwells Photo: Bidwells

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Milton KeynesCambridge