Entire block of flats goes up for sale on Milton Keynes estate

It’s an ideal investment opportunity, say agents
By Sally Murrer
Published 25th Jan 2024, 15:04 GMT
Updated 25th Jan 2024, 15:04 GMT

A complete block of apartments has gone on the market on a popular estate in Milton Keynes.

The block is in Walker Avenue on Wolverton Mill and consists of seven flats over two storeys.

None has tenants in situ and all are in good condition and “finished to a high standard,” say estate agents Connells of Stony Stratford, who are advertising the block on Rightmove.

All have integrated appliances, light and spacious living areas and are offered for sale with no upper chain.

The total price is £1,500,000

Four of the flats have one bedroom and on the ground floor. one Two more have two two bedrooms and there is one with three bedrooms.

The block is leasehold with 977 years left on the lease.

There are two storeys

