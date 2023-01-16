A vegan market is to take over a town’s high street on Saturday (January 21).

The Vegan Market Co is returning to Bletchley’s Queensway, promising vegan street food, artisan bakes, craft cheeses, handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing and jewellery, arts and crafts and charity stalls.

All the wares have been created by a handpicked selection of talented, ethical and sustainable businesses.

The vegan market is coming to Bletchley on Saturday January 21

The market company’s founder Lewis Beresford said: “We are so excited to be back in Bletchley. We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan producers, from street food vendors and bakers to ethical clothing and cosmetic producers.

"We also work with many local businesses and can’t wait to give all of these fantastic producers the platform they deserve.”

The company aims to make veganism “accessible and inclusive” and plants a tree for every business that takes part.