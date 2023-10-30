Entrepreneur from Milton Keynes wins prestigious Speaker of the Year award for second year running

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A motivational speaker from Milton Keynes has won the coveted Speaker of the Year award for the second consecutive year at the prestigious Speaker Awards.

Jaz Ampaw-Farr, beat the opposition in four of seven award categories winning the Speaker of the Year 2023, Storyteller of the Year 2023, Most Positive Impact 2023, and Best Live Gig title.

The event, held in Windsor, celebrated excellence in public speaking, honouring individuals who have made a significant impact through their powerful storytelling and motivational messages.With an outstanding track record of over 3,000 keynotes delivered worldwide, Jaz Ampaw-Farr has established herself as a force to be reckoned with on the ‘speaking’ circuit.

Her record-breaking TEDx Talk, titled "The Power of Everyday Heroes," has touched the lives of more than 130,000 schools around the globe, emphasising the profound impact teachers can have on shaping young lives.A sought-after motivational speaker, Jaz captivates audiences with her powerful talks on the human revolution, covering themes such as AI and the future, human-first leadership, mindset, wellbeing, diversity, and belonging.

Her dynamic presence has graced prestigious stages, including Google HQ, Central Westminster Hall in London, and the iconic First Direct Arena in Leeds.A documentary is now being filmed about her life, navigating neglect and foster care as a child and homelessness as a teen and her journey to becoming an entrepreneur and international multi-award-winning speaker. Jaz has also secured a book deal to share her extraordinary journey from broken child to pound shop Beyonce.Jaz said: "It's a huge honour to be recognised as Speaker of the Year for the second time, but even better is the response from people pledging to be 10% braver in their life, work and relationships. My journey proves that your past is not a script for your future."Jaz’s achievements have not only made her a role model for aspiring speakers but also a beacon of hope for individuals facing challenging circumstances.