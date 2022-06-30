Environmentally friendly accolade for Milton Keynes veterinary practice in industry first

Vets4Pets Milton Keynes is the only first opinion veterinary practice in the UK to have been awarded the Investors in the Environment (iiE) Green award, the national accreditation scheme for businesses working to reduce their carbon footprint.

The award is iiE’s highest accolade and is given to companies that have made significant reductions in energy use and waste, along with increases in efficiency, recycling and sustainability.

The practice received its silver award in 2021, after being registered with Investors in the Environment for just one year.

As part of the audit, the practice adopted several commitments, including adopting green transport initiatives, waste reduction, changes to low flow anaesthetic protocols, recycling and reusing of ma terials, water and energy conservation, changes to their procurement to be more environmentally minded and reducing paper usage to name a few .

The team also undertook several environmental projects, such as a regeneration project for local woodland, donations to the Woodland Trust as part of the Pet Memory Scheme, and attendance at several sustainability webinars and events.

Huw Morgan-Jones, Practice Owner & Veterinary Surgeon at Vets4Pets Milton Keynes, said: “I couldn’t be prouder of the team’s efforts - our practice manager, Alison, and veterinary surgeon, Kirsty, have gone above and beyond, and their commitment to reducing our carbon footprint is admirable.

“Sustainability is more important than ever and I’d encourage veterinary practices and other businesses across the industry to start their environmental journey now, because together we can make a real difference.”

As part of its wider commitment to sustainability, the Pets at Home Group launched its Better World Pledge in 2020, which aims to positively impact pet welfare, support colleagues and communities and make a positive contribution to the planet. Currently, 10 further Vets4Pets practices nationally are signed up to the iiE and are working their way through the scheme.