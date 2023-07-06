A mystery case of an escaped snake caused concern in Wolverton this week.

The corn snake called Chico someone managed to escape from his vivarium at a city tattoo parlour, where he accompanies his owner to work.

He is a big attraction Lucy’s Tattoo Studio, which is in The Square at Wolverton, and loves attention from customers.

Chico is much-loved by customers at an MK tattoo studio

An appeal was put out on social media on Sunday for people to keep their eyes open for Chico, who is perfectly harmless and just a baby at less than a year old.

It said: “Just letting people know this little one went missing. He is friendly but if seen could you please let Lucy’s Tattoo Studio in the square know. Any help will be hugely appreciated, thank you.”

Snake lovers were worried because corn snakes need warmth and the weather at the start of the week was chilly. Meanwhile, those with a snake phobia were also on high alert when they walked about town.

Happily today (Thursday), Chico’s owner reported that he has been found safe and well.

Chico the corn snake has now been found safe and well

"He was found under a blanket in a cupboard,” she said. “I’ve moved him to my house now!”