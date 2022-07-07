Estate in Milton Keynes will be plastered with double yellow lines to remedy parking chaos

MK Council is about to make an official traffic regulation order that will cover most of Neath Hill.

The proposed restrictions come as a result of road safety concerns raised by the community, particularly over school run traffic.

They will prevent vehicles parking within ten metres of junctions and pedestrian crossing points and help alleviate obstruction while encouraging a safer environment for pedestrians and cyclists, says the council.

Double yellow lines will cover much of the estate

The new order will introduce no waiting at any time restrictions (double yellow lines) along parts of 26 roads. These are Glazier Drive, Currier Drive, Armourer Drive, Tower Drive, Serjeants Green, Founders Mews, Dyers Mews, Bowyers Mews, Fletchers Mews, Carvers Mews, Taylors Mews, Cutlers Mews, Barbers Mews Gilders Mews, Turners Mews, Salters Mews, Brownbaker Court, Whitebaker Court, Gunbaker Court, Ironmunger Court, Coachmaker Court, Innholder Court, Cordwainer Court, Wheelwrights Mews, Tower Crescent and Carpenters Court.

Residents on Neath Hill have been campaigning for years for the restrictions, claiming the double yellow lines were first promised four years ago.

MK Council said the delay was due to the challenges of safe site visits during the Covid pandemic.

A spokesman for the council told the Citizen: "The process to install double yellow lines can be lengthy as there are public and statutory consultation periods to follow that will allow for comments from residents, transport operators, emergency services and other affected road users.”

Once implemented, the restrictions will be operational at all times and will be marked out in accordance with Traffic Signs Regulations and General Directions 2016.

The traffic order states: “As the Highway Authority for the above lengths of road, Milton Keynes Council is satisfied that the introduction of the above proposed restrictions will help encourage a safer environment throughout.”

When making any traffic regulation order, the council must carry out a minimum of 21 days statutory consultation before it comes into effect. This allows ward councillors and members of the public to formally comment or object to the proposals