Estate in Milton Keynes with 'unfair' bad reputation petitions for royal visit to celebrate its 50th birthday

Around 500 residents on Fishermead have signed a petition asking for a member of the Royal Family to visit to celebrate the estate’s 50th birthday next year.

They are due to hand over the petition to the High Sheriff of Buckinghamshire, Debbie Brock, at a special assembly meeting this Friday.

The first house was built on Fishermead in 1973. Today there are 1,400 households making up a proudly diverse community.

Fishermead has an unfairly bad reputation, say residents

But one thing the people are not proud of is Fishermead’s reputation, which they think is unfairly negative.

“Fishermead is still an estate regarded by outsiders as dangerous and a hopeless case,” said resident Thomas O’Brien. “A royal visit could help dispel these prejudices by highlighting the range of people who make this a rich community, and the individuals and organisations who help knit our community together.”

Another resident said: “This is a fantastic place to live. “We have friendly shops, different faith groups, a primary school which Ofsted rates as good, lots of green space and a kids’ play area right in the middle of the estate. I am glad we moved here.”

“I’d like to play with Princess Charlotte at the pirate park,” said one child of a petition signatory.

One youngster would like to play with Princess Charlotte in Fishermead's pirate park

Friday’s assembly will also be attended by MK Mayor Amanda Marlow and local ward Councillor Donna Fuller. It will celebrate Fishermead’s young and old residents, with videos from Willows First School children, displays of break-dancing and football skills from MK Galacticos FC, food from different countries and testimonies of what Fishermead was like in the early days.

Children from Jubilee Wood Primary School will sing ‘Count On Me’ while the petition for a royal visit is presented to the High Sheriff

Leaders from a variety of Fishermead institutions, including the Mosque, Trinity Church, Frank Howe Court, Pebbles Nursery, Salvation Army, Samaritans, Seventh Day Adventist Church and The Coop store, will be planning together over coming months for the birthday celebration, which they vow will show the best of Fishermead and make residents feel proud.

Resdients are invited to sign the petition here if they have not already done so. All are invited to attend Friday’s assembly, which will take place at Fishermead Trinity Centre between 6.30pm and 8pm.

Resident Ruth Legh-Smith, who lives at Frank Howe Court said: “The more Fishermead people we have in the room next Friday, the more it’ll show the High Sheriff how much we care.”

Fishermead is officially one of the most deprived areas of Milton Keynes, but last year community leaders and residents decided to take matters into their own hands and form the Fishermead Citizens Alliance.

The Alliance has been funded by a large strategic grant from MK Community Foundation and the National Lottery. Its aim is to create a new broad-based alliance of faith, education and other community organisations to tackle together the social issues faced by residents on the estate..

