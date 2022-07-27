Etsy seller from Milton Keynes is declared best in the world

Tim Stevenson, whose online Etsy shop is called We Are Lunarium, is the Grand Prize Winner in the fourth-annual global Etsy Design Awards.

The awards celebrates the most talented sellers from around the world and honours the highest-quality, most creative items from small businesses on Etsy.

Tim designs, makes and sells unique Scandinavian-style wall art from wood and plywood.

Tim Stevenson with his Etsy products

He fell in love with the geometric hangings while sailing around the Canary islands and immediately began scribbling his designs in a sketchbook.

With a background in retail management and merchandising, he decided to open his Etsy shop as soon as he got home. Starting with basic three disc designs, he soon expanded them into all sorts of shapes and colours.

Business took off, and Tim eventually quit his day job in fashion retail and to work full time on his creations

Etsy has changed my life,” he said. “it has a really lovely community of sellers where we can ask each other questions and learn from each other.”

One of Tim's wall hangings

"Nobody else sells wall hangings made like these in these geometric styles and I’m happy that I can bring these designs into homes to make them unique and exciting too.”

Tim was selected from thousands of entries from all around the world and was one of 100 finalists.

His prize includes $20,000 plus a cover feature in an upcoming 2022 Etsy Market Lookbook. He will also receive mentorship from Etsy experts and feature on Etsy’s marketing channels.

Today Tim, who lives in Bletchley with his partner and two spaniels, he has thanked his thousands of customers for their support.

The Etsy Design awards are open to sellers from all over the world and cover jewellery, clothing & Accessories, art, furniture, home decor and lighting, weddings and celebrations, pets, kids, vintage and kitchen and dining.

Last year Etsy overtook eBay to become the second most popular marketplace outside of China due to a surge in small businesses. The most popular is Amazon.