European champions Liverpool to take on Milton Keynes Dons

Premier League leaders and reigning European champions Liverpool will take on MK Dons at Stadium MK in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Jurgen Klopp's side will make their first visit to Stadium MK in the week commencing September 23.

Liverpool are eight-time winners of the League Cup, last lifting the trophy in 2012.

Dons booked their spot in the third round on Tuesday night with a 4-1 win over Southend, and speaking after the game, manager Paul Tisdale said: "I'd like a game we could win," he said. "But I speak for myself, it would be lovely to get to the fourth round. Whatever comes, we hope for that."