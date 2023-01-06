Once again a number of random items found their way into lost and found boxes across hotels in Milton Keynes.

Famous budget hotel chain Travelodge has released a list containing some of the most quirky items that were left behind.

Advertisement

In Milton Keynes rooms boxes containing a number of flags supporting the Lionesses and framed photos of the late Queen Elizabeth II were discovered.

Travelodge in Milton Keynes

Travelodge has revealed that patriotism and royal memorabilia emerged as a theme among the lost and found boxes at the 582 hotels it boasts across the UK.

There were enough Union Jack flags left behind to run across the breadth of London, the hotel chain reports.

Advertisement

One forgetful guest staying at Luton Airport Travelodge had to make a return journey from Jersey to collect her prized album documenting the life of Queen Elizabeth II from princess to Queen in photographs. The customer’s grandmother had started the album in 1947 and it had been passed down the generations to continue the life story.

Advertisement

Another customer staying at Windsor Travelodge booked an extra room to store his oil painting of Queen Elizabeth II, only to forget it.

Here are some of the noteworthy items found in Milton Keynes hotels:

Advertisement

An album detailing the life of Queen Elizabeth II from princess to Queen via photographs – Milton Keynes at The Hub Travelodge

A yoga and meditation journal - Milton Keynes Old Stratford Travelodge

Advertisement

A balance bike – Milton Keynes Shenley Church End Travelodge

A framed black & white photograph of Queen Elizabeth II- Milton Keynes Central Travelodge

Advertisement

A box of UEFA Women's Euro 2022 flags- Milton Keynes at The Hub Travelodge

Matching his and hers ‘wifey’ and ‘hubby’ onesies - Milton Keynes Shenley Church End Travelodge

Advertisement

A letter from Father Christmas- Milton Keynes Old Stratford Travelodge

Two VIP tickets to Imagine Dragons 2022 World Mercury Tour - Milton Keynes Central Travelodge

Advertisement

A large pot of Creme de La Mer moisturiser- Milton Keynes Central Travelodge