Eurovision fans can watch the contest live on big screen in cinemas in Milton Keynes

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final show is to be broadcast live into both cinemas in Milton Keynes.

Fans can don fancy dress and be “united by music” at what is billed as the “biggest, brightest, boldest music party of the year on the big screen.”

Hosted this year in Liverpool by the BBC on behalf of Ukraine to a global audience of more than 160 million, the 67th Eurovision Grand Final will take place on Saturday May 13.

Eurovision fans will be able to take to their seats with their friends in either Cineworld or the Odeon in MK at 7.30pm.

There will be a special preview of BBC Three’s new show ‘I Kissed a Boy’ presented by Dannii Minogue before the Grand Final takes place from 8pm.

Tickets for the cinema screenings will be available to buy on Monday March 27 at 10am from ukcinemaparty.com. Fans can bring their usual Eurovision parties from the front room to the cinema, with fancy dress “heavily encouraged”.

Presented in 5.1 surround sound, the screenings of the Eurovision - Grand Final Live encourages sing-a-longs with all of the 26 acts that will make up this year’s final

John Travers of CinemaLive, distributors of the event, said: “We’re delighted to be working with the BBC to bring Eurovision’s Grand Final live into cinemas across the UK for the first time ever! We want audiences to enjoy themselves, come along in groups, get your fancy dress on and enjoy this historic occasion on the big screen.”