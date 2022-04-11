Event organiser vows never to return to Milton Keynes after getting parking ticket

The Lieutenant Colonel, who has an MBA for his services, spent thousands laying on a course in Milton Keynes to help the military community reduce the risk of suicides.

He wrote to the Citizen and also the Mayor of MK saying: “I met some wonderful people and enjoyed the vibrant atmosphere of the town centre on a glorious Saturday evening and loved every minute of it.”

But the following morning, as he left his city centre hotel at 7.50am, his pleasure was marred to find an unexpected ticket on his car.

The man was shocked to discovered he had a parking ticket

"The sense of bewilderment to discover I had a fixed penalty notice stuck on the car window screen was overwhelming,” he wrote.

"It’s not the fact that I had not put sufficient funds on my overnight parking ticket that has caused such outrage. It was because nearly every car walked I passed also had a fixed penalty notice.”

The man added: “With acres of free parking space available and the town centre still waking from its slumber, I realised that this is not traffic control, it is persecution.

“It is clear that, if traffic wardens are issuing fines at 0750hrs in empty car parks, it is not for the good and benefit of the people of Milton Keynes. With empty roads and empty shops, the reasons for this kind of behaviour are disingenuous.

“I am confident that a snapshot analysis would identify that there is a deliberate effort to catch people out early in the morning before they can start their day. This behaviour is evidence that the governance of MK is not aligned with the good people of the town."

The man is now looking for another town in which to hold his next course.

"I will never ever return to Milton Keynes, nor will I ever bring business to the town,” he said.

He spent a total five thousand pounds on facilities, accommodation and food in the local community.

"I am sure the fixed penalty notices issued between 0700-0900 will not amount to five thousand pounds, but that is the sum I will spend next month elsewhere.

"I happily pay my FPN because these are your rules and your policies. But I make the observation that you are killing your town.”

He concluded: “There are better ways to find money in a lovely place like MK, ambushing unsuspecting businessmen at the very start of the day is not one.

“Please don't reply, I am not after anything. It is however very important I inform you of the effect the vicious policy of hunting for cars early in the morning to issue penalty notices is having on your community.”

After the Covid pandemic, local Conservatives campaigned in vain for free parking at the city centre to help the economy bounce back.