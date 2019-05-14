Every picture of the Duchess of Cambridge on her visit to Milton Keynes...

It was a case of late Middleton as the Duchess visited Bletchley Park in Milton Keynes today (Tuesday). The Duchess was in town to view the special D-Day exhibition in the newly restored Teleprinter Building, marking the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings. According to fashion experts Kate was 're-wearing' a polka dot Alessandra Rich midi dress with button detailing and a white collar. She previously wore the frock in family photos released in honour of Prince Charles's 70th birthday. She paired the piece with a clutch and powder blue pumps. A tweet from Bletchley Park said: "We are delighted to welcome HRH The Duchess of Cambridge to Bletchley Park today to view our new D-Day: Interception, Intelligence, Invasion exhibition. "During her visit she will meet four Bletchley Park Veterans and Year 6 students from Akeley Wood." The Duchess was held up and arrived later than expected. Scroll through our picture gallery to see images from the Royal visit

