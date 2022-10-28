Ex Labour MP leads workers' rally in Milton Keynes this weekend calling for general election

A political rally is being held in Milton Keynes tomorrow (29 October), calling for a general election.

In central Milton Keynes at noon people will gather in support of striking workers, while calling for an end to austerity.

MK People's Assembly, a non-party political coalition made up of local trades unions and campaign groups set up the event.

Former Labour MP Laura Pidcock (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Protesters will be in the square outside Marks and Spencer opposite the civic offices.

Organisers advise, that all are welcome.

Speakers include People's Assembly national secretary and ex-MP Laura Pidcock, Delia Mattis, from Black Lives Matter, and local trades union officers.

There will also be music and poetry from Mitchell Taylor, Concrete Cow Club and the Bard of Stony Stratford, Michael Gurner.

The rally also aims to promote the national People's Assembly's "Britain is Broken" march in London next Saturday (5 November).

Coaches heading to the rally will be leaving from Milton Keynes, the People’s Assembly confirmed.

Postman and trade union liaison for MK people's assembly, Gary Lloyd, said: “Ordinary working people are fighting back in the only way they can; by taking strike action. During the pandemic, key workers were being applauded on the doorstep for keeping the country going, but we are now being attacked for standing up for our pay and conditions. We are just working people who have watched our wages being eroded year on year whilst executive pay and corporate profits have soared. Well, now we say 'enough is enough'. We demand and deserve better."

No to austerity is another key theme of the protest.