Ex Miss World contestant accused of punching husband in Milton Keynes to go on trial

A former Miss World contestant appeared before a crown court judge accused of attacking her husband twice in one day.

Selenge Erdene-Ochir, who won the title of Miss World Mongolia and represented her country in the Miss World beauty contest finals in 2006, was arrested following alleged assaults on her husband Robert Clay on October 30 this year.

The 37-year-old woman stood in the dock as she denied the assaults, which are alleged to have happened in October in Milton Keynes.

She appeared before Judge Neil Millard sitting at Aylesbury Crown Court on Tuesday (17/12) to answer charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm charges.

Erdene-Ochir, of Allen Street, Kensington, West London, a fashion model and beauty pageant winner, won the title of Miss World Mongolia 2006 and represented her country at Miss World 2006.

The court heard that the first alleged assault involved punches and the second alleged assault involved injuries to the mouth.

Jasvinder Toor, defending, said: "Mrs Erdene-Ochir denies both assaults and states she hasn't punched him and hasn't caused him any injuries to his mouth."

Judge Millard set the trial date for the week of April 20, 2026.

He told the fashion icon: "Your bail continues as it was granted. If you don't attend your trial, it can proceed in your absence."

The defendant remained on conditional bail as she left the court.