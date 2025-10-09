The family of a 77-year-old man who vanished without trace from his MK home are still living in hope that he will be found safe and well.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ross Abbs, aged 77, was last seen at home in Milton Keynes at around 12.30pm on Wednesday September 10.

He was described as a “model carer” for his wife Wendy, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour 13 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He left without explanation, in a move that was totally out of character, say his family.

Ross Abbs, 77, has not been seen for a month

"He is a brilliant carer for my mum, so we are all just utterly confused as to why he would just leave and leave no note for his family," said his stepson Stephen Williams in an interview with the Eastern Daily Press

"The whole family is devastated and just feeling low but we're all trying to rally around my mum at the moment,” he added.

Ross has links to Norfolk and may have travelled there. He is particularly fond of the seaside village of Happisburgh after holidaying there with Wendy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The discovery of my mum's brain tumour really cut any hope of going abroad, so they decided on a Norfolk holiday and he loved it," said Stephen. "He grew up in Norfolk and in his will he requested his ashes be scattered in Wells-next-the-sea.”

Despite police appeals, there has been no sightings of Ross for the entire four weeks. But the family still remains hopeful.

"We live in hope that he is going to turn up somewhere but there's been little sign of him," said Stephen.

"He is a great stepfather and a great grandfather to my children. The way he invests time in young people and helps them is admirable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I just really hope someone comes forward with some information about him."

Meanwhile, police are growing increasingly concerned for the pensioner’s welfare and confirmed that searches remain ongoing.

They are asking anyone who sees him to contact Norfolk Police on 101, quoting reference 177 of 11 September, or make a report online here.

Ross is described as being 5ft 11ins tall and of large build. He was last seen wearing black jogging bottoms with white stripes down the sides.