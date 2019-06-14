"Excellent" GP surgery in Milton Keynes to be closed down by health bosses

Hundreds of Bletchley patients are upset to hear their GP surgery is closing after 40 years of serving the area.

The CCG and NHS England have decided to close Drayton Road Surgery when the current doctor retires in September.

Drayton

Dr Prabhakar Kusre, who is in his seventies has been the sole GP at the practice for the past 28 years.

The surgery has been open for more than 40 years and has around 3000 patients registered.

Read more: Milton Keynes' worst GP surgeries for making an appointment according to their patients

These patients will now be divided between other surgeries in the area.

One patient said: "We are so upset that they are closing our practice. It is an excellent surgery and the service and care we receive is fantastic. It is a sad loss to the community."

The CCG is holding a drop in session tonight (Thursday) at the Sycamore Centre on the Lakes Estate to answer any questions concerned patients may have.

Another session will be held in Monday, at the ame venue, between 2pm and 4pm.