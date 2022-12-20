Excellent result for school near Buckingham and Milton Keynes after inspection

An independent girls’ school near Buckingham and Milton Keynes has been rated Excellent in all areas, in its latest ISI Inspection Report.

Following an inspection by the ISI, the Independent School Inspectorate, Thornton College received the final inspection report – including the results of the Compliance Inspection and the Educational Quality Inspection.

The Educational Quality Inspection reports on two key outcomes – the achievement of the pupils, including their academic development, and the personal development of the pupils,

Thornton College has been rated Excellent in all areas

In both outcomes, Thornton College has been awarded Excellent, the highest possible judgement.

“The quality of pupils’ academic and other achievements is excellent," the report said.

The Compliance Inspection is one that can only be judged as ‘met’ or ‘not met’. Thornton College was found to have ‘met’ and therefore be compliant, in all areas, such as those related to welfare, health and safety of students and safeguarding.

The full inspection report includes specific examples and detailed commentary to explain the conclusions reached by the inspectors.

Headteacher Dr Louise Shaw said: “This is the highest outcome that any school can achieve, and we are incredibly proud of our whole school community - students, parents, guardians, teaching and support colleagues, governors and trustees.