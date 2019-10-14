Excitement rockets as real-life NASA astronaut visits school in Milton Keynes

What is it like to eat, sleep and go to the toilet in space were all important questions needing answering when astronaut Don Thomas visited Oakgrove School in Milton Keynes.

The Ohio born astronaut, who has flown four space shuttle missions during his 20 year career with NASA, explained to pupils how gravity affects the things that people take for granted

Astronaut Don Thomas

every day, such as the necessity in space to sleep strapped down with arms folded and eating and drinking from sealed pouches.

The pupils, who listened in awe to his first-hand experiences during his presentation, had the opportunity to ask lots of questions afterwards, when the veteran astronaut visited their

classrooms to look at the work they have been doing on their topic of space.

“It was an exciting and unique afternoon for pupils at Oakgrove when Don vividly explained what it is like to live and work in space, said Oakgrove Primary School Headteacher Mark Sim.

Don Thomas

“The images from inside the shuttle and from out of the window at the view of the earth had both pupils and staff watching the presentation in amazement.

“Part of Don’s new mission is to inform the next generation of the potential to be the scientists, engineers and astronauts of future space exploration. Meeting the astronaut left Oakgrove’s

pupils with plenty to aspire to.”