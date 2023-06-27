Exciting new 'hangout' space for gamers will open next month at Central Milton Keynes

An exciting new hangout space is opening at the city centre for people who love to play games – and it’s all for an excellent cause.

Willen Hospice charity is opening a new store specially for gamers, giving them a chance to get a special ‘play pass’ to try out a huge selection of retro console games, arcade games and traditional board games.

Called The Hangout, it will offer entertainment for all ages plus a range of great value new and pre-loved games, toys and accessories for sale.

The Hangout opens soon at Xscape in Milton Keynes

Players can even refuel with light refreshments that will be served.

Leila Blaize-Smith, Willen Hospice Retail Project Lead, said: “We are very excited to be partnering with Xscape to bring this great-value family-friendly retail concept to Milton Keynes. As with all our charity shops, we rely heavily on our amazing volunteers, and we hope The Hangout will offer a new way for people to support our charity.”

100% of the profits from The Hangout will go towards Willen Hospice to help provide compassionate care for local people.

The hospice is looking for people with a passion for gaming and time to spare to volunteer at the new shop, which is set to open next month.

Lisetta Carpenter, Willen Hospice Volunteer Services Coordinator, said: “This is a great opportunity for anyone with a passion for gaming to

come and support a fantastic cause and provide an excellent customer experience.

"You’ll talk a good game and be a team-player. Customer service experience, cash handling and knowledge of till procedures would be nice to have, but keeping our gamers happy is top of our wish list.

"Volunteers need to be aged 16 and above and be able to commit to four-hour shifts ,which can be worked any day of the week. Full training and support will be provided.”

To take advantage of this opportunity and put your gaming enthusiasm to good use, sign-up online for one of the drop-in sessions or contact Willen Hospice Volunteer services on 01908 306998 or email [email protected].