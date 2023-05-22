Exciting new Paw Patrol game for kids is developed by Milton Keynes College students

An enterprising MK mum has joined forced with city college students to develop an exciting new Paw Patrol game.

Shalom Lloyd founded Naturally Tribal Skincare in 2016, using natural ingredients that helped cured her son’s eczema.

Since then the company has gone from strength to strength and is enjoying global success – so much so that Shalom has signed a licensing deal with Paramount TV to use the Paw Patrol branding on her new children’s range.

The MK company has signed a licensing agreement with Paw Patrol

The range includes all-natural and chemical free body wash, body food, hair cleanser and hair food.

Mum-of-five Shalom, whose company is Stony Stratford based, approached MK College Group’s South Central Institute of Technology (SCIoT) to help promote her products.

The Games and Animation students were initially being asked to create a video involving the Paw Patrol characters going on an adventure, but the students decided that a game would be more engaging for the target audience.

They created storyboards with their ideas, received feedback from representatives from both Paramount and Naturally Tribal Skincare before developing, testing and building the final game.

The MK College students behind the new Paw Patrol game

The result can be accessed via a QR code printed on Naturally Tribal Skincare’s Paw Patrol-themed products, which are available online and in Frost’s Garden Centre stores from today (Monday)

Shalom said: “Recognising the talent in Milton Keynes, the importance of learning through play, the opportunity for students to be involved in a ‘live’ project in collaboration with local business and associated with a company like Paramount is a recipe for success.

"I am proud and amazed by the dedication and commitment by the students and teachers who have shown the power and innovation in bringing education and business together.

“Just imagine being a student and walking into a shop like Frosts and seeing a product to which you contributed on the shelves! Then imagine being a local business owner in Milton Keynes and proudly showcasing how your community has helped to add value to your product – what more is there to say?”

Brandon Ikin, a student at the SCIoT who was involved in the project, said: “Having the opportunity to work with a brand the size of Paw Patrol has been an incredible opportunity, and it's really brought our entire group closer together as we all wanted to represent ourselves and the SCIoT in the best way possible”.

Fellow student at the SCIoT, Kieran O’Donnell, said: “Working with Naturally Tribal and Paramount on this project has been an amazing opportunity to work within our class as if in industry, following through having different roles, converging with each other to produce industry standard techniques and workflows. Additionally the relationship with the client has given us experience on receiving feedback, problem solving and time management that cannot be done without working with an external client.

"That experience is priceless and will prove to develop the core industry workflows that are needed within the games industry.”

Their digital coach at the SCIoT, Robin Ayre, described the students’ task as a “dream project”.