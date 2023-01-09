Exciting new planetarium dome coming to Milton Keynes to bring the night sky to life

A new planetarium dome is coming to Milton Keynes to educate and delight people about night skies.

The dome will be inflatable and entirely portable, meaning it can be hired for schools, events and libraries.

The brains behind the idea is Milton Keynes-based charity UK Astronomy, which aims to educate and inspire people by sharing its members’ knowledge and passion for space.

The planetarium will be launched in MK this Spring

Their founder Ross Hockham BCAe said: The UK Astronomy inflatable planetarium service is a great way to bring the wonders of the night sky to those who may not have access to telescopes. It’s a wonderful way to share the beauty of the stars with everyone.

"We hope that this experience helps to inspire a lifelong fascination in the night sky.”

The planetarium will offer an immersive 360 degree learning experience, with a powerful projector displaying a stunningly realistic image of the night sky to show stars and constellations in vivid detail.

It can be quickly set up in any indoor location and is designed for people of all ages and backgrounds, says the charity.

The portable planetarium

“The entire experience is designed to be engaging, entertaining, and educational… We just want to share this amazing hobby with everyone.” said a spokesman.

The planetarium will be launched this Spring, For more details, visit UK Astronomy website here.

The UK Astronomy team consists of volunteers dedicated to educating and supporting others in the field of astronomy at all levels of engagement, whether that be advice, help with equipment or education of all age groups.

