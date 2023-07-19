Exciting new venue for gamers to hang out opens at Xscape in Milton Keynes this week

A brand new hangout for gamers of all ages is set to open on Friday at Xscape.

The novel new concept store features 10 retro arcade gaming machines with over 3,000 games to choose from. Each machine will have 10 to15 games at any one time and these will change frequently to give visitors more reasons to return again and again.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They also have retro consoles to play and a range of games, plus hi-tech electronic darts (over 16s only) and a huge selection of board games.

The Hangout opens its doors to gamers on Friday at Xscape in Central Milton Keynes

There will even also be a private room for hire with a 97-inch screen, ideal for birthday parties and events.

People can pay for a ‘Gamer pass’ for two hours of fun at The Hangout. An Electronic Gamer Pass will cost £10, a Board Gamer Pass £5 and the Ultimate Gamer Pass will cost £15. Online booking will be available shortly.

All the money raised will go to Willen Hospice charity, who will be running the venue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

People can support the charity by donating pre-loved gaming items such as consoles, controllers, games, board games and more for people to buy.

The Hangout opens its doors to gamers on Friday at Xscape in Central Milton Keynes

Nick Coppock, Xscape Milton Keynes general manager, said: “This is a brand-new concept store for Willen Hospice, and we are very excited to be working with the Willen team to make this a reality. We hope our customers will be very generous donating their gaming items and enjoy being able to experience a fun gaming ‘Hangout’ whilst raising funds for such an important cause.”

Mark Rawlins, Willen Hospice associate director of commercial, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Xscape to bring an innovative fundraising concept to our local community, helping to generate additional income, so we can continue to provide support and care for our patients and their families at a really difficult time of their lives.”

The Hangout will accept walk-ins starting this Friday, July 21 and an online booking facility will follow shortly.

Advertisement

Advertisement