A Cosy Club restaurant is to open up at the city centre next month.

The chain, which is managed by the hospitality business, Loungers, offers relaxed dining and drinking in a “really special setting with a touch of timeless glamour”.

There are just 32 Cosy Club sites across the UK and the CMK venue will be one of just a handful in South East England.

Cosy Club at Cheltenham

The new restaurant will occupy the former Jamie's Italian, which is next door to Wagamamas in Silbury Arcade.

Jamie's Italian closed in 2018 after it was revealed staff were owed more than £2 million in wages by the chain nationally.

Loungers was founded in 2002 by a trio of long standing friends, who has spent years in the restaurant and bar trade Their motivation was simple and very selfish - they wanted somewhere to drink themselves.

Lounge opened in August in an empty opticians shop in Bristol. Soon the Loungers concept became so popular that a second venue was opened.

A range of drinks and cocktails will be on offer

Cosy Club came along eight years later when a beautiful building in Taunton became available. Now there are similar Cosy Clubs in a string of major cities including Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool, Leeds and Cardiff.

Tables at the CMK restaurant can be booked from November 1. Details are here.