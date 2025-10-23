Exclusive preview of homes under construction at new Milton Keynes development this weekend

A five-star housebuilding company is offering an exclusive preview of homes under construction at its new Milton Keynes development this weekend.

Barratt Homes’ property development company is offering an exclusive peak inside its Woburn Downs development in Eaton Leys on Saturday, October 25.

The Behind the Scenes event will offer local house-hunters the chance to explore the development and homes currently under construction.

Guests can browse through the range of home styles on offer in the energy efficient homes. They will also have a chance to learn about the financial offers and schemes available to homebuyers.

The developer’s Key Worker Deposit Contribution scheme is an option for a range of key workers such as those in the police force, fire service, prison service, education and NHS. Successful applicants can save up to £25,000.

Kerry Mullen, Head of Sales at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “There’s something special about seeing your future home take shape and we want house-hunters to feel connected to the journey.

“Our team of experts will be on hand to answer questions and offer a deeper understanding of what goes into creating a Barratt Homes property. We encourage anyone interested in joining the development to sign up to our Behind the Scenes event.”

Nearby city attractions include scenic walks in a wide selection of green spaces, paddle boarding at Willen Lake, interactive exhibits at the Bletchley Park, and family adventures at Gulliver’s Land Theme Park.

You can find out more information and book onto the Behind the Scenes event on the Woburn Downs website, or call the Barratt Homes sales team on 033 3355 8481.