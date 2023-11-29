Exhibition featuring historic works from major collections hosted by Milton Keynes Gallery

It’s part of fabulous line-up of events at the venue

Beyond the Page: South Asian Miniature Painting and Britain 1600 to Now - on until January 28.

Beyond the Page explores how the traditions of South Asian miniature painting have been reclaimed and reinvented by modern and contemporary artists, taken forward beyond the pages of illuminated manuscripts to experimental forms that include installations, sculpture, and film.

The exhibition includes exquisite historic works drawn from major collections including the Royal Collection, Tate, The Ashmolean Museum and National Museums Scotland, many of which can rarely be displayed due to their fragility.

According to the Financial Times: “This rare exhibition juxtaposes exquisite traditional miniatures from sacred and secular texts with modern and contemporary works they inspired, from sculpture to film and installation.”

BSL Artist-led Tour, on Saturday, December 9, 11am

Join Deaf artist and tour guide Chisato Minamimura for an in-depth exploration of MK Gallery’s current exhibition Beyond the Page: South Asian Miniature Painting and Britain 1600 to Now.

Relaxed Exhibition Viewing, Sunday, December 17, 10am

The gallery’s Relaxed Exhibition Viewings are quiet hours tailored to support visitors with neurodivergence, inclusive of communication or sensory needs, autism and learning disabilities.

Sky Room Cinema: Christmas Classics – Throughout December

Highlights include CBeebies Panto: Robin Hood, Home Alone, ROH: The Nutcracker, Love Actually, It’s a Wonderful Life and The Muppet Christmas Carol.