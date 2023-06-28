A massive reptile show due to attract enthusiasts from all over the UK has been cancelled following criticism from a wildlife charity.

The International Hepetological Society (IHS) had booked the Marshall Arena at Stadium MK for the event to take place on September 3, displaying everything from snakes and lizards to rare newts and frogs.

The move followed the society’s highly successfully show at the same venue earlier this month, when thousands of people travelled from all over the country to see the species on display.

Hordes of live reptiles would have been on display at the IHS show in Milton Keynes

But this week IHS organisers announced the much-anticipated September event had been cancelled. However, because they had signed a confidentially agreement with the venue, they could not reveal why.

Sources say the society has now received a “substantial sum” from the stadium to compensate for the breaking of the booking contract.

The sudden cancellation coincides with a campaign by the national animal and wildlife welfare charity Born Free.

They urged people on their website to write to Stadium MK and object to the show, which they say could subject the live exhibits to ‘stress and discomfort’.

A spokesman said the show would see “thousands of captive wild animals”, including some which may have been taken from the wild, on display in “tiny transparent plastic containers, with attendees able to touch and handle them before they are sold.”

They added: “The conditions these animals will experience at Marshall Arena will be highly stressful, as a result of the inappropriate lighting, noise, vibrations, temperature and lack of refuge.

"Born Free has raised major concerns about animal welfare and public health, and is urging organisers to reconsider hosting future events.”

The International Herpetological Society, which has been promoting reptile and amphibian care and research since 1969, announced the cancellation yesterday (Tuesday).

A post on their Facebook page read: “IHS is disappointed to announce that after discussions with the Marshall Arena this week, it has been decided that the Breeders Meeting, scheduled to be held on the 3rd of September will not go ahead.”

It added: “We cannot go into details due to a confidentiality agreement. The actions by the antis were not involved in the decision not to hold the September event at the Milton Keynes, neither was it a fault of the society, the venue or the local council.”

The society now hopes to find a new venue for the event, which had successfully sold out of spaces for exhibitors. Many had booked to stay at the nearby Double Tree by Hilton hotel and are now seeking refunds.

A spokesman for the stadium told the Citizen today: “Stadium MK can confirm the International Herpetological Society Breeders Meeting, scheduled to be held on 3 September at the Marshall Arena, will not take place after discussions between both parties. Stadium MK has returned the deposit made by the International Herpetological Society in full.”

Anyone that had booked the DoubleTree Hilton hotel must contact them directly to receive a full refund.”