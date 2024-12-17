Expect overnight delays on the A5 and M1, drivers in Milton Keynes told

Milton Keynes's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A5, from 8pm to 6am until January 1 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Little Brickhill – exit slip road lane closure for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways

You shouldn't be delayed by anymore than half an hour

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A5, from 8pm to 6am until December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, Abbey Hill to Old Stratford roundabout – carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for signs erection on behalf of National Highways

• M1, from 10pm tonight (Tuesday) to 5am tomorrow (Wednesday), slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 15 to junction 14 – hard shoulder closure due to litter clearance works on behalf of Ringway

• M1, from 10pm tonight (Tuesday) to 5am tomorrow (Wednesday), slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 14 to junction 15 – lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways

• M1, from 10pm tomorrow (Wednesday) to 5am December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 15 to junction 14 – lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways

• A5, from 8pm December 19 to 6am December 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn roundabout to Kelly’s Kitchen roundabout – carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes for drainage on behalf of National Highways