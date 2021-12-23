Expecting a mountain of festive rubbish? These are the tip opening times and waste collection days over Christmas in Milton Keynes

MK Council has today published the opening times for household waste sites in MK over the festive period.

And the schedule for waste and recycling collections has also been published, showing a large number of city households will only have to wait two days after their normal collection date.

But the changes will last for three weeks - until the third week in January - to give Serco contractors a change to catch up.

Expecting a mountain of Christmas rubbish?

All local tips will be open for last-minute Christmas Eve waste tomorrow (Friday) from 8am - but they will close at 1pm.

They will remain closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day but re-open on Monday December 27 between 8am and 5pm.

From Tuesday December to Thursday December 30 they will be open between 8am and 5pm, but on New Year's Eve (Friday) they will close early at 1pm.

The sites will be closed on Saturday January 1, New Year's Day, but business will resume as normal on Sunday January 2 from 8am to 5pm.

All visits to tips must be booked in advance but same day slots are availalbe.

You can make a booking here but if you don't have access to the internet, you can book by calling 01908 252811.

Meanwhile people whose rubbish is normally collected on Mondays will have a revised collection day of Wednesday next week.

Tuesday and Wednesday collection days will also be put back for two days.

Those whose rubbish was due to be collected on Thursday December 30 will have to wait until Tuesday January 4, while Friday collections will be put back to Wednesday January 5.

The following week, New Year's week, Monday collections will be moved to Thursday while Tuesday collections will be shifted to Friday.

Wednesday collections will move to Saturday, Thursday collections will take place the following Monday, January 10 and Friday collections are moved to Tuesday January 11.

During the second week of January, collections will change as below:

Normal collection day Monday 10/01/2022 - revised day Wednesday 12/01/2022

Normal collection day Tuesday 11/01/2022 - revised day Thursday 13/01/2022

Normal collection day Wednesday 12/01/2022 - revised day Friday 14/01/2022

Normal collection day Thursday 13/01/2022 - revised day Saturday 15/01/2022

Normal collection day Friday 14/01/2022 - revised day Monday 17/01/2022

3rd Week of January

Normal Collection Day Monday 17/01/2022 - revised day Tuesday 18/01/2022

Normal Collection Day Tuesday 18/01/2022 - revised day Wednesday 19/01/2022

Normal Collection Day Wednesday 19/01/2022 - revised day Thursday 20/01/2022

Normal Collection Day Thursday 20/01/2022 - revised day Friday 21/01/2022

Normal Collection Day Friday 21/01/2022 - revised day Saturday 22/01/2022