Experience a day at the beach - right here in Milton Keynes

By Neil Shefferd
Published 28th Jul 2025, 14:42 BST
The Beach is coming to Middleton Hall in Milton Keynes during Augustplaceholder image
The Beach is coming to Middleton Hall in Milton Keynes during August
Want to enjoy a day at the beach during the summer holidays without the long journey?

A beach experience is coming to Milton Keynes next month.

The Beach is coming to Middleton Hall in the Centre:MK daily between August 8 and 31.

The attraction features fair rides for the whole family including a bungee ride, helter skelter and shark rollercoaster.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There are also free Punch and Judy shows on Tuesdays and face painting on Thursdays.

You can also play in the sand or relax on a deckchair, without having to worry about the blazing sun or pouring rain.

The Beach is open Monday to Friday between 9.30am and 6pm, from 9am to 7pm on Saturday and 10.30am to 6pm on Sunday.

Reduced opening hours will be in operation on Bank Holiday Monday August 25th, between 10.30am and 6pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Restrictions apply on some rides, with entry through a purchased token, and children needing to be accompanied by an adult.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:Milton Keynes
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice