Experience a day at the beach - right here in Milton Keynes
A beach experience is coming to Milton Keynes next month.
The Beach is coming to Middleton Hall in the Centre:MK daily between August 8 and 31.
The attraction features fair rides for the whole family including a bungee ride, helter skelter and shark rollercoaster.
There are also free Punch and Judy shows on Tuesdays and face painting on Thursdays.
You can also play in the sand or relax on a deckchair, without having to worry about the blazing sun or pouring rain.
The Beach is open Monday to Friday between 9.30am and 6pm, from 9am to 7pm on Saturday and 10.30am to 6pm on Sunday.
Reduced opening hours will be in operation on Bank Holiday Monday August 25th, between 10.30am and 6pm.
Restrictions apply on some rides, with entry through a purchased token, and children needing to be accompanied by an adult.