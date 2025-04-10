Experts advise Milton Keynes people what to do if they've booked a holiday with Jetline

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Experts have advised local people what to do if they've booked a holiday with Jetline following the company financial crash.

JetlineTravel went into into administration this week, potentially impacting British holiday goers with existing bookings.

Alvaro Iturmendi, Confused.com travel insurance expert, has advised everyone who had planned to travel with Jetline how to recover their costs.

He said the first action should be to check whether the booking had ATOL protection in place – and most holidays do.

"For flights itself, the good news is that all UK passengers have a legal right to claim back for cancelled flights. Even if they were non-refundable,” he said.

"But in this circumstance, your holiday should be ATOL protected, which means you should be able to recover the costs, or make alternative plans. ATOL protection is in place to support those who's holiday provider goes into administration. And it can cover package holidays, including flights, accommodation and care hire. If the company goes bust before you travel, you can claim for a refund during the holiday.

"If the company goes bust while you're already on holiday, the scheme ensures you can return to the UK.”

Alvaro added: "If you are affected by the Jetline Travel news, then the first steps is to check if your holiday is ATOL protected. Every UK holiday company needs to provide an ATOL certificate, which you should've received with your booking. But if you're not sure, then it's best to speak to the holiday provider. If you are covered, they should be able to help you recover the cost of any cancelled flights or holiday plans. In some cases, you might be able to make alternative plans.

"To help travellers in this potentially stressful situation, we've outlined the process on making an ATOL claim and what you should be covered for. If in doubt, speak to your provider."

You can read the guide to making a claim here.

Jetline has operated for a quarter of a century, offering cruises and cheap package holidays. The company ceased trading as an ATOL holder in March and has now been taken into administration.