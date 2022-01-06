Experts at Milton Keynes mental health charity offer free 1:1 wellbeing sessions for young people

The city's YiS mental health charity is offering free help to young people with anxiety, difficult thoughts and feelings.

Thanks to National Lottery funding, the charity can now give the free 1:1 wellbeing coaching sessions to any people who need them in Milton Keynes over the next three months,

The sessions are designed for anyone between the ages of 11 and 25 and help them become more confident, develop healthy relationships and positively change their overall wellbeing.

YiS mental health charity in Milton Keynes helps young people aged between 11 and 25

Daytime slots are now available, along with a limited number of evening slots. More details are on the YiS website.

YiS is also able to deliver onsite 1:1 coaching to school pupils and students. Any education provider who feels their students would benefit from it is welcome to contact the charity.

A spokesman for YiS said: "Our 1:1 wellbeing coaching sessions are a safe space for young people to connect with a mental health support worker to share news, goals, and achievements. Within these sessions, young people will have the opportunity to learn helpful tips and techniques on how to support their wellbeing such as breathing and grounding techniques, self-esteem activities, and different ways to manage stress and anxiety.

"We keep the sessions fun, interactive, informal, and light-hearted. Essentially, the sessions will give everyone a chance to take a break from current events, connect with others, and recharge the mind, body and soul."

One young person who completed the sessions said: "The sessions are really helpful and I feel better about myself afterwards", while a grateful parent stated: "You have changed my daughter’s life, she is doing so well and even helped me when I was having a wobble. I can’t believe the difference in her. Thank you so much, you are amazing!"

Another parent said of her daughter: "She has been happy and motivated since we arrived home telling us about the session and the techniques you have already given her to help her cope."

YiS supports young people to recognise their strengths, skills and values to enable them to be the happiest, healthiest version of themselves. Last year 95% of its young client said the charity helped them and 96% said they were able to ‘move on' more happily with their lives.

The National Lottery funding for wellbeing coaching will last until the end of March, after which people can pay £35 a session for the wellbeing coaching. Details of now to book are here.

YiS also offers free therapeutic counselling to young people. They are funded through MK Community Foundation, The National Lottery Community Fund, MK Council, and donations from companies and the local community.

Shenley Church End and Abbey Hill parish councils have both given special funding so people living in their parish can access the therapeutic services sooner.

Anybody interested in the free wellbeing coaching can email [email protected] or call 01908 892998.