Experts call for more PE in schools as two out of five young children in Milton Keynes are now expected to become overweight teens

Two in five children in Milton Keynes expected to be overweight in ten years’ time, new research predicts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And experts are calling for more physical activity to happen in schools instead of the standard two hours a week of PE.

Regular exercise should be an "integral part of the whole curriculum", says William Roberts, chief executive of The Royal Society for Public Health (RSPH).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His society, which carried out the research, says the nation is "failing the test on childhood obesity" – and warns children in the most deprived areas will be worst affected.

More and more children are predicted to become overweight in Milton Keynes

Based on the Government's national child measurement programme, the RSPH analysed data from 2009-10 to 2023-24 to predict the level of overweight or obese year 6 children across England.

In Milton Keynes, the researchers found 36.2% of year 6 children were overweight in 2023-24 and projected this to increase to 40.7% in 2034-35.

Across England, 90% of areas are set to see the level of overweight children worsen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nationally, 36% of year 6 students were already overweight or obese in 2023-24. The research predicts this will jump to 41% in 2034-35.

Mr Roberts said: "As a nation we’re failing the test on childhood obesity.

"Our projections show that we are heading in the wrong direction on obesity, with children in some of the most deprived areas set to be worst affected."

He added: "Making physical activity the default in schools will go a long away in helping to build a healthier future."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ali Oliver, chief executive of the Youth Sport Trust, said supporting children's mental and social development is also needed to reverse the trend in childhood obesity.

She added: "We now need a new national plan which fully embraces the power of physical activity including PE, sport and play, to develop a generation of children and young people who are happy, healthy and ready to learn."

The Government said it is determined to give every child the "best start in life", which it added includes creating the "healthiest generation of children in our history".

A spokesperson said: "That is why we are acting quickly with experts across the sector to revise the School Food Standards, so every school is supported with the latest nutrition guidance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are also considering how best to build physical activity into the lives of children and adults as part of our mission to boost the nation’s health."

They added: "More widely, we are urgently tackling the childhood obesity crisis by shifting our focus from treatment to prevention, including by limiting school children's access to fast food and cracking down on junk food advertising."

Meanwhile, In Milton Keynes, a significant proportion of adults are classified as overweight or living with obesity. More than two-thirds of adults (69%) fall into this category, which is higher than the England average. This includes over 150,000 individuals aged 18 and above.

Some 29% of adults in Milton Keynes are classified as obese, exceeding the England average of 25.2%.

MK City Council and other organizations in Milton Keynes are actively working on initiatives to address this issue, including promoting healthy eating and more physical activity.