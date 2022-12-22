Heading outdoors on Boxing Day can be the most wonderful walk of the year, say experts at the city’s Parks Trust.

And whatever you want from a walk, you’ll find the perfect spot in Milton Keynes, they say.

The city has hundreds of scenic routes, ranging from wild wetlands and historic parks to ancient woodlands and river valleys. There are also plenty of play areas and trim trails along the way if you’ve got energy to spare.

The Tree Cathedral in MK

The Parks Trust delivers hundreds of guided walks every year and their experts have shared some ideas here to help you plan your seasonal stomp.

All Is Calm

Not everyone wants to mix and mingle at this time of year. If you’re seeking solace, head to Willen Lake North where you will find The Medicine Wheel, a place inspired by peace and harmony. On the water and in the vast reed beds, you’ll see an array of wildlife. Walk in awe around the Peace Pagoda and get lost in the Labyrinth. Bliss!

The Holly And The Ivy

The woodlands of Milton Keynes are brimming with beautiful evergreens that give plenty of colour in Winter. Take little ones to Shenley Wood and go on a hunt for holly, ivy and even balls of beautiful mistletoe which can be found tucked away in poplars, limes and apple trees.

Good things come in small packages…

There are lots of little-known, smaller parks across Milton Keynes but what they lack in size, they make up for in biodiversity. Take a short walk around Broughton Brook Magna Park and you might see the timid Chinese Water Deer, or try Walton Lake for a rich array of wild birds.

Wolverton Wonderland

Floodplain Forest Nature Reserve in Winter looks like a classic Christmas card scene. Its vast spaces are full of diverse tree species, wild animals and breath-taking views from every angle. The nearby church steeples that are dotted on the horizon complete the picture.

No Baubles Required

The trees of MK’s Tree Cathedral are laid out in a pattern that mirrors Norwich Cathedral, and they come together to create a stunning, inspiring place to lose yourself for an hour. Different tree species provide interesting contrast, and paths make this a gentle, accessible walk of contemplation.

The More, The Merrier

If you’re looking for a place to bump into old friends, make new ones or organise large meet ups, think about Caldecotte Lake on Boxing Day. It has ample parking, a pub restaurant, circular routes that are suitable for buggies and wheelchairs plus lots of interesting pitstops along the way.

For more inspiration, there are lots of walking routes and maps on The Parks Trust’s website.

Established as a charity in 1992 The Parks Trust expertly cares for over 6,000 acres of green space in Milton Keynes including river valleys, ancient woodlands, lakes, parks and landscaped areas along the city’s grid roads.