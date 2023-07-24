News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

Experts reveals 20 most unusual baby names in Milton Keynes

Some are really unconventional!
By Sally Murrer
Published 24th Jul 2023, 14:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 14:15 BST

Parents today are increasingly opting for rare and unconventional names for their babies, say experts at the RandomNames.com website.

In Milton Keynes and elsewhere, names have recently been breaking away from the norm and embracing rarity, bringing a refreshing change to the naming landscape, they say.

Even Hollywood's A-listers are joining the trend. Kylie Jenner, known for her bold choices, has chosen the rare yet melodious Aire for her newest bundle of joy.

Parents are opting for more and more unusual names for their babiesParents are opting for more and more unusual names for their babies
Parents are opting for more and more unusual names for their babies
Most Popular

President Obama's daughter, Maleah, is another example of the power and uniqueness a name can portray.

Mia Bardot, the editor-in-chief of Random Names, has revealed standout baby names for girls and boys that have ensured uniqueness. The 20 most unusual names for boys are girls, starting with the boys, are:

  1. Brayan
  2. Marlon
  3. Yael
  4. Kanan
  5. Aire
  6. Kai
  7. Ollie
  8. Myles
  9. Royal
  10. Atticus
  11. Maleah
  12. Elsa
  13. Starlette
  14. Snowdrop
  15. Kahlani
  16. Elodie
  17. Lara
  18. Luxury
  19. Eloise
  20. Ophelia

Mia said: "These names possess an irresistible charm. Brayan, Marlon, and Yael have an intense yet refined quality. Aire, Maleah, and Kai bring a touch of uniqueness and individuality.

Names like Luxury, Royal, and Atticus carry an air of elegance, making them standout options for parents seeking something grand. While Elsa, Ophelia, and Starlette exude a whimsical charm, perfect for a baby girl."

Have you chosen an unusual name for your offspring? Please share you choice with us.

RandomNames.com lists thousands of names for babies and even dogs and cats, and visitors to the site can press ‘like’ on them to help judge their popularity.

Currently Chloe, Emily and Lauren are the most-liked names for girls, while Jacob, Michael and Aaron are the most-liked for boys.