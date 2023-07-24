Parents today are increasingly opting for rare and unconventional names for their babies, say experts at the RandomNames.com website.

In Milton Keynes and elsewhere, names have recently been breaking away from the norm and embracing rarity, bringing a refreshing change to the naming landscape, they say.

Even Hollywood's A-listers are joining the trend. Kylie Jenner, known for her bold choices, has chosen the rare yet melodious Aire for her newest bundle of joy.

Parents are opting for more and more unusual names for their babies

President Obama's daughter, Maleah, is another example of the power and uniqueness a name can portray.

Mia Bardot, the editor-in-chief of Random Names, has revealed standout baby names for girls and boys that have ensured uniqueness. The 20 most unusual names for boys are girls, starting with the boys, are:

Brayan Marlon Yael Kanan Aire Kai Ollie Myles Royal Atticus Maleah Elsa Starlette Snowdrop Kahlani Elodie Lara Luxury Eloise Ophelia

Mia said: "These names possess an irresistible charm. Brayan, Marlon, and Yael have an intense yet refined quality. Aire, Maleah, and Kai bring a touch of uniqueness and individuality.

Names like Luxury, Royal, and Atticus carry an air of elegance, making them standout options for parents seeking something grand. While Elsa, Ophelia, and Starlette exude a whimsical charm, perfect for a baby girl."

Have you chosen an unusual name for your offspring? Please share you choice with us.

RandomNames.com lists thousands of names for babies and even dogs and cats, and visitors to the site can press ‘like’ on them to help judge their popularity.