Experts study diagnosis of rare neurological conditions such as Huntington’s in Milton Keynes
and live on Freeview channel 276
Specialist neurological care centre provider, PJ Care is sponsoring and hosting the day, attracting health and care professionals from across the country.
Rachel Boothman of the Huntington’s Disease Association said: “It (the day) gives those at the forefront of care the knowledge and understanding they need to provide person-centred support to people living with often complex and challenging symptoms.
“It also creates opportunities for reflection, discussion, questions and future collaboration.”
Dr Richard Butterworth of Milton Keynes University Hospital Foundation Trust is opening the programme with an overview of the difficulties in the diagnosis of rare neurological conditions.
Ciara Mackie of Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust will give an overview of nutrition.
Expert representatives of a variety of specialist neurological charities will also share information and experiences. These include presentations from Debra Vincent Scott from the Multiple System Atrophy Trust, Rachel Boothman of the Huntington’s Disease Association, Julia Brown of the Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Association, and Anna Kent and Karen Palmer of Central and North West London NHS Foundation Trust.
PJ Cares’ Head of Training, Alex Balicki, said: “I’m really proud that PJ Care are sponsoring this event because it demonstrates our commitment to providing high quality training to both our own staff and the sector.”
The study will take place at PJ Care’s headquarters in Sherwood House, Bletchley on June 25.
Rachel Boothman said: “The Huntington’s Disease Association is delighted to be
working alongside PJ Care, the NHS and other charities representing those affected by rare neurological conditions.
“The Association was involved in several education events prior to the Covid pandemic and it’s great to see the return of this face to face learning opportunity.”
PJ Care is a leading provider of specialist neurological care and neuro rehabilitation for people with progressive or acquired neurological conditions. It offers deliver a service that offers care, compassion and commitment.
The company has three specialist neurological care units available in Milton Keynes, and four Neurological Care Units and a Rehabilitation Service in Peterborough.