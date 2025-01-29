Experts warn of plague of biting bedbugs happening in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Cases of bedbugs have soared by almost 70% over the past year in Milton Keynes and elsewhere – and this year the problem is set to get even worse.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s the concerning prediction from experts at leading pest control compant Rentokil, who dealt with a record 67.9% increase in new infestations of the bugs during 2024.

They predict the infestations will get even worse in 2025 and are advising people to be vigilent when staying in new places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rentokil attributes the dramatic increase in the biting creatures to milder weather conditions and more people travelling, particularly with the rise in popularity of Airbnb accomodation.

Bedbugs can transfer from beds to clothing and luggage

Bedbugs live on mattresses, bedding and furniture and can easily transfer to people’s clothing or luggage. They reproduce quickly and double their population every 16 days, with female bed bugs laying up to seven eggs per day.

If untreated, they can cause large infestations in a very short time and this can spread to furniture and clothing all over the house.

About the size of an apple seed, the bugs can hide undetected in a bed. The first sign is usually small, itchy bites on your skin, with clusters tending to appear on your arms, shoulders, neck, face or hands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rentokil’s Head of Technical Academy, Paul Blackhurst, said: "Factors such as more people choosing to travel and the boom in alternative accommodation options like B&Bs and holiday rentals could be behind the increase in bedbugs.”

He added: "There are steps you can take to help prevent transporting these pests into your home,” he said. Don’t place your luggage directly on a bed when you stay away from home, instead put your suitcase or bag on a hard surface i.e. in the bath.

"This will allow you to properly check the bed area and mattress for any signs of bed bugs.

“In addition, before booking your stay, research customer review websites to see if there are any comments about bed bugs. Some hotels have a zero-tolerance policy for bed bugs, and they will immediately move you to a different room if they are suspected or found. Others may not be as proactive, so enquire about their procedures.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile other unwelcome pests are also on the increase – including German Cockroaches, which showed a 20.7% rise in cases last year.

German cockroaches need warm temperatures and are exclusively found indoors, often in kitchens and bathrooms. All cockroaches like shelter and an easy meal so poor waste-handling and cleaning practices will sttract them, says Rentokil.

"If bin areas and stores are not kept clean they will provide cockroaches with easy access to shelter and warmth, allowing them to stay active year-round,” said their spokesperson.

Some simple measures such like sealing holes around pipework and maintaining high levels of cleanliness, can help prevent cockroach infestation

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The best way to keep cockroaches out of your premises and prevent infestations is to eliminate any easy food sources and keep waste areas as clear as possible,” said the spokesperson.

Meanwhile slug infestations increased by 16.5%, while Silverfish cases rose by 12%. Surprisingly, the lowest increases came in mice and rats, at just 4.9% and 1.7% respectively.