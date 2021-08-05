Explosion in Milton Keynes leaves homes without power

A explosion in Tattenhoe caused paving slabs and bricks to be thrown into the air.

Nobody was injured and nearby parked cars escaped damage, but homes in the area were left without power afterwards.

The explosion occurred close to a newly installed CityFibre box. But a spokesman for CityFibre told the MK Citizen a nearby electrical cable that is nothing to do with the company is believed to be responsible.

Slabs and bricks were blown into the air

"We are investigating an incident which occurred yesterday on Rosemullion Avenue in Milton Keynes in which an electrical explosion damaged the road and some of our fibre optic equipment," the spokesman told the MK Citizen.

“We believe the damage was caused by an electrical cable nearby. The incident was not caused by our equipment as the cabinets do not require electricity. We are currently supporting a local electrical supplier that is leading the investigation into the incident."

CityFibre broadband boxes can be seen all over Mk