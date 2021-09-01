Extra funding to support growing number of domestic abuse victims in Milton Keynes

Extra funding of £535,000 has been secured by Milton Keynes Council to tackle the growing problem of domestic abuse.

An estimated 12,000 adults in Milton Keynes experience domestic abuse each year and the number of recorded domestic abuse crimes has risen each year since 2018.

The government funding will enable key partners in MK do even more to tackle abuse, and support victims and survivors.

Cases of domestic abuse in Milton Keynes have risen in the last three years

Councillor Emily Darlington, Cabinet Member for Adults, Housing and Healthy Communities, said: “Domestic abuse seriously affects families across the country every single day. It takes many forms from physical harm to psychological or economic abuse, and many suffer in silence.

"We want there to be zero tolerance towards domestic abuse in Milton Keynes. We are working to confront and challenge all forms of abuse, support victims and survivors, and hold perpetrators to account.

"The local partnership between the police, council, health and support services will enable us to go beyond dealing with crime to tackle the root causes of domestic abuse. Our report carries the voice of both survivors and professionals and lays out a broad programme of support, education and training.”

The MK Domestic Abuse Prevention Partnership Board (involving Milton Keynes Council, Thames Valley Police, Milton Keynes University Hospital, local support charity MK ACT and others) oversees local action to tackle domestic abuse in four priority areas:

> Educating children and young people on healthy relationships, raising their expectations.

> Ensuring easy access to services that can help break the cycle of abuse.

> Empowering victims and survivors with support networks that help as part of their journey forwards and recover from domestic abuse.

> Holding perpetrators to account to ensure recognition for victims and survivors and to deter future crimes.

Details of new and expanded support being proposed, including services to empower victims and survivors, alongside training, awareness, and education programmes will be presented to Cabinet next Tuesday.