Extra funding to support vulnerable Milton Keynes residents during cost-of-living crisis
The Milton Keynes City Council funding will enable CAMK and the council to continue to support people most in need, including providing advice and information on housing, debt management and welfare provision.
Council funding to CAMK has already helped local families struggling with the rising cost of living and growing debt, supporting the city council’s commitment to tackle child poverty and the impact of the cost-of-living crisis.
CAMK has provided a wide range of support for more than 50 years, covering practical and civic legal issues for free. Since 2020, CAMK has supported 77,613 people, including having saved 1,335 people from being evicted.
The latest round of funding will enable the two organisations to continue this partnership and help more people struggling with rising costs. A decision to approve the funding will be made on Tuesday. (30/7)
Cllr Donna Fuller, Cabinet Member for Adult Services, Health and Communities, said: “We’re delighted to continue our work with CAMK who provide a really important service for local people. We know that rising costs have made it challenging for some people and through partnerships like these, we’re able to offer dedicated support for those that need it the most. I look forward to another year of working with CAMK and delivering a better future for our residents.”