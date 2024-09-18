Extra patrols across Thames Valley as police focus on spiking
In the Thames Valley additional Project Vigilant patrols will be in place, with police encouraging licensed premises to run Ask for Angela training, while advice to help prevent drink spiking will be promoted.
Project Vigilant sees officers carry out patrols outside nightclubs, bars and pubs, to identify individuals who may be displaying signs of predatory behaviour.
Ask for Angela is an initiative to support people who find themselves in situations on a night out where they feel uncomfortable.
Spiking is the process where an individual puts alcohol or drugs into another person’s drink or body without their consent, and Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber said it was “a frightening experience.”
“Being spiked can be a frightening experience and can make victims vulnerable to other crimes,” Barber said.
“I recently joined a Project Vigilant deployment in Newbury, witnessing first-hand how this pioneering approach is working to disrupt predatory behaviour and help prevent sexual violence in our night time economy.
“Intensification weeks such as this week’s on spiking are important in bringing operational focus to certain crimes, but creating safer spaces in our night time economy and tackling violence against women and girls is a year-round priority for Thames Valley Police.”
Anyone who is the victim of spiking is encouraged to report it to police via the 101 number or through an online reporting form.