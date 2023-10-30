News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive

Extra security measures in place ahead of UK Artificial Intelligence summit at Bletchley Park

Increased police presence in Bletchley for event on Wednesday and Thursday
By Olga Norford
Published 30th Oct 2023, 11:07 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Extra security measures are being put in place ahead of this week’s AI (Artificial Intelligence) summit, being held at Bletchley Park.

Thames Valley Police say a substantial number of security measures are necessary to keep delegates at the summit and the local community safe. 

Temporary barriers are being installed on footpaths and road in the vicinity of Bletchley Park with security fencing in the area as part of the measures being taken in readiness for the summit on Wednesday and Thursday. (Nov 1&2)

Bletchley Park will be closed until November 4 with extra security in placeBletchley Park will be closed until November 4 with extra security in place
Bletchley Park will be closed until November 4 with extra security in place
Most Popular

A number of traffic restrictions will also be in place before and during the event, causing some disruption. Bletchley Park closed on October 28 and will remain closed until November 4. Further details can be found on the police website.

Inspector Simon Hills of the Joint Operations Unit said: “The measures we are putting in place on a temporary basis be highly visible and extensive. I fully appreciate that these will cause some disruption to the local community, but we have worked closely with our local partners to keep this to a minimum.

“Local residents and businesses will have noticed an increased police presence in Bletchley in recent days and this will continue as the date of the summit approaches.

“Some of our activity involves plain-clothed officers who are patrolling within the local area, while uniformed officers are engaging with residents to provide that reassurance and raise awareness of the role the community can play in preventing crime. Some of these officers are specially trained to spot tell-tale signs that someone may be preparing to commit a crime.  

He added: “I would ask if you see or hear anything suspicious, or you see something that you do not feel is right, please speak to one of our officers who will be on patrol and will be there to support the community.”

The AI Summit, a major global event, will be attended by leading AI governments and companies, to hold talks on artificial intelligence safety.

Bletchley Park was chosen to host the summit as one of the birthplaces of computer science.