FA calls off all grassroots football this weekend as 'a mark of respect'

All grassroots football has been called off by the FA this weekend

The Football Association announced on Friday that the decision has been taken 'as a mark of respect' for the Queen, who 'has left a lasting and indelible legacy on our national game'.

The Premier League and EFL had already announced the postponement of their fixtures on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, including MK Dons’ home date with Bristol Rovers, and the FA has now confirmed all football will be postponed, from grass roots level up to the National League.

The FA statement read: "Her Majesty the Queen was a long-standing Patron of The Football Association and has left a lasting and indelible legacy on our national game.

"As a mark of respect, following the passing of Her Majesty the Queen, English football has united to postpone all football fixtures between 9-11 September.

"The FA can confirm that all football fixtures across the Barclays Women's Super League, Barclays Women's Championship, the Vitality Women's FA Cup and Isuzu Trophy, will be postponed this weekend.

"We can also confirm that all football fixtures across the National League System, Steps 1-6, including the Vanrama National Leagues, the Women's Football Pyramid, Tiers 3-7, and matches across grassroots football in England will be postponed.

"The Premier League and EFL have all confirmed their fixtures this weekend will be rescheduled for a later date.

"All flags at Wembley Stadum and St George's Park will continue to fly at half-mast over the weekend.