Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram crash is global, report users
The three sites seem to have gone down all over the world
Users are reporting that the sudden crash of WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram is a worldwide problem.
The three online servicers are all owned by American billionaire Mark Zuckerberg and share the same infrastructure.
Problems began around 4.41pm when people trying to use Facebook received a screen message saying the site could not be reached.
WhatsApp users can view existing content but cannot send or receive new messages. Instagram site cannot be reached.
So far Facebook has not issued a statement about the problem and have said nothing about when it will be fixed.
But a statement from WhatsApp reads: "We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible."