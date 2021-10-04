Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram crash is global, report users

Users are reporting that the sudden crash of WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram is a worldwide problem.

The three online servicers are all owned by American billionaire Mark Zuckerberg and share the same infrastructure.

Problems began around 4.41pm when people trying to use Facebook received a screen message saying the site could not be reached.

WhatsApp bosses say they're working to fix the problem

WhatsApp users can view existing content but cannot send or receive new messages. Instagram site cannot be reached.

So far Facebook has not issued a statement about the problem and have said nothing about when it will be fixed.